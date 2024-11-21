Ne-Yo to headline halftime performance at Big 12 championship game

It may not be the Super Bowl, but Ne-Yo's getting "Closer." The singer's been tapped to headline the halftime show at the Big 12 football championship game on Dec. 7. He'll perform songs from his catalog, including "So Sick," "Closer" and "Miss Independent," with some help from the marching bands of the participating universities.

“I’m honored to be named the halftime performer for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship for a special celebration of music, sports and entertainment,” Ne-Yo said in a statement. “The atmosphere is going to be electric, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch how we integrate the marching bands into the performance for an unforgettable show.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Ne-Yo as the 2024 Football Championship halftime performer," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark added. "The Big 12 continues to infuse culture and entertainment into our league's biggest moments, balancing it with the traditions that make college athletics so special. With both school bands joining the performance, the annual halftime show will continue to blend the old with the new."

Ne-Yo's halftime performance at the Big 12 Championship will air on ABC.

