Yankees call up top prospect Jasson Domínguez, will start in CF on Monday

The New York Yankees announced on Monday that top prospect Jasson Domínguez has been called up from the team's Triple-A Scranton affiliate.

Domínguez, 21, has a locker in the Yankees' clubhouse and will start in center field for Monday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals, according to several reporters covering the team.

Jasson. Domínguez.



105.2 mph | 413 ft.



The @Yankees' top-ranked prospect has at least two hits in 10 of his past 16 games for the Triple-A @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/rN53jh8rI3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 6, 2024

This season in Triple-A, Domínguez batted .314 with an .880 OPS, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 250 plate appearances. He was limited to 58 games due to an oblique injury suffered in mid-June that sidelined him for six weeks. Before the season, MLB.com ranked him as the team's No. 1 overall prospect.

Fans and media covering the team were surprised when Domínguez was not among the Yankees' initial September call-ups. Many likely remember his MLB debut last September when he hit a home run off Justin Verlander. Yet eight games into his stint, Domínguez suffered a torn UCL and required Tommy John surgery that kept him out until May.

JASSON DOMINGUEZ TAKES JUSTIN VERLANDER DEEP IN HIS FIRST MLB AT BAT pic.twitter.com/pJU35mBHkP — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 2, 2023

Earlier this month, manager Aaron Boone said Domínguez wasn't promoted because the organization wanted him to play every day, which he wouldn't have done with the Yankees.

However, the Yankees have a need for Domínguez in the outfield. Alex Verdugo has batted only .235 with a .651 OPS this season, adding 28 doubles and 11 home runs, while reserve Trent Grisham is batting .187. The Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr., who played center field during the past two seasons with the Miami Marlins, but have needed to play him at third base.

"Certainly in the conversation, will remain in the conversation moving forward. When he comes up here, you're gonna want to play him every day"



Aaron Boone was asked about the Yankees not calling up Jasson Dominguez: pic.twitter.com/re6IKHmTtL — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 1, 2024

Domínguez actually did play for the Yankees earlier this season, making a one-game appearance when the team was allowed a 27th player on its roster when playing in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18. He went 0-for-4 in the game.

To clear a spot for Domínguez on the roster, the Yankees placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with right hip inflammation.

The Yankees begin a seven-game homestand on Monday night with the best record in the American League at 82–61, just a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. They have a 100% chance of making the postseason as either a division champion or wild card, according to Fangraphs. But adding Domínguez makes their lineup stronger and deeper.