WR trades galore: Cooper to Buffalo, Adams to New York & the great power rankings debate | Football 301

Nate Tice & Matt Harmon give their reactions to a HUGE day of news around the NFL before dishing out takeaways from Week 6 through the lens of their top ten power rankings.

The duo start with the news that Amari Cooper has been traded to the Buffalo Bills, as both are VERY excited about what Cooper can bring to the Bills offense. Davante Adams was also traded to the New York Jets in a slightly less exciting move, but one that will no doubt help the Jets offense. In other news, Russell Wilson will reportedly get his chance to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Nate and Matt give their thoughts on why the (somewhat perplexing) move was made.

Later, Nate and Matt each made a top ten power rankings list separately, and they announce them live on the show before debating their biggest differences, including the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and more.

(2:15) Amari Cooper to the Bills

(9:50) Davante Adams to the Jets

(18:55) Russell Wilson will take over QB1 role in Pittsburgh

(23:55) The great power rankings debate: teams 10 through 6

(48:00) The great power rankings debate: top five teams

