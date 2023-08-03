Women's World Cup 2023: The Round of 16 matchups are set

Portugal v USWNT AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 1: Julie Ertz #8 of the United States crosses the ball during a FIFA World Cup Group Stage game between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 1, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF). (Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The knockout round matchups are set for the Women's World Cup.

The Round of 16 begins early Saturday morning on the East Coast when Switzerland meets Spain in the first elimination game. The United States' knockout round journey begins early Sunday morning against Sweden after it finished second in Group E.

Here's a brief look at all eight of the Round of 16 matchups after the group stage concluded Thursday morning.

Switzerland vs. Spain (Aug. 5, 1 a.m. ET)

Switzerland topped Group A while Spain finished second in Group C behind an absolutely clinical Japan team. This game is a contrast in styles. Spain scored eight goals in its two wins — and lost 4-0 to Japan — while Switzerland scored two goals over three games in the group stage and didn’t allow a goal. Spain is the big favorite at -300 to win in regular time at BetMGM while Switzerland is +725.

Japan vs. Norway (Aug. 5, 4 a.m. ET)

Japan scored a tournament-high 11 goals in the group stage as it easily won Group C. Norway finished second to the Swiss in Group A thanks to a 6-0 win over the Philippines in the final group stage game. Japan is the favorite at -120 in regular time while Norway is +320. The winner of this game will face the winner of the U.S. and Sweden.

Netherlands vs. South Africa (Aug. 5, 10 p.m. ET)

The Dutch won Group E ahead of the United States and will play in primetime on Saturday night. Fox isn’t thrilled about this. The Netherlands also has a much easier game than the United States; South Africa allowed six goals in three Group G games and is a staggering +950 to win in regular time while the Dutch are the biggest favorite of the first round at -400.

Sweden vs. United States (Aug. 6, 5 a.m. ET)

The United States enters as the favorite in U.S. betting markets because of the team’s popularity in the States. In reality, this game is very close and a regulation tie at +210 may be the play here. Sweden scored 9 goals in the group stage but five came against Italy. The U.S. has just four goals through three games and needs to be much better in front of goal to win the tournament as the favorite.

England vs. Nigeria (Aug. 7, 3:30 a.m. ET)

The English women have taken over favorite status to win the Women’s World Cup thanks to the USWNT’s lackluster showing in the group stage. England is now +300 ahead of both Spain and the U.S. at +400 to lift the Cup after a strong performance in Group D. Keira Walsh’s absence could be an issue for England after she injured a knee in the group stage and Nigeria has been impressive so far. England is -350 to win this one while Nigeria is +900.

Australia vs. Denmark (Aug. 7, 6:30 a.m. ET)

Will Australia have Sam Kerr for this game? The co-hosts came back to win Group B after a 3-2 loss to Nigeria put them on the ropes ahead of the final group stage game. Kerr hasn’t played at all so far in the World Cup thanks to a calf injury. Denmark has been solid so far, but the home advantage could tip the scales in the Aussies’ favor. Australia is -125 to win in regulation.

Colombia vs. Jamaica (Aug. 8, 4 a.m. ET)

Jamaica finished second in Group F ahead of Brazil after holding on for a 0-0 tie against the Brazilians on Thursday. Their reward is a matchup against Colombia and star Linda Caicedo. She scored in each of Colombia’s first two games of the tournament before the Colombians were held scoreless by Morocco. Colombia is the favorite here at -135, but don’t be surprised if Jamaica can at least push it to extra time (+250).

France vs. Morocco (Aug. 8, 7 a.m. ET)

France has scored eight goals in its last two games after opening the tournament with a scoreless tie against Jamaica. Morocco is one of the surprises of the tournament as it advanced ahead of Germany following a blowout loss to the Germans to open the World Cup. France is the big favorites in this one, but Morocco hasn’t allowed a goal in its last two games. Cagey defense is a recipe for knockout round success. Just ask the Moroccan men.