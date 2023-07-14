WNBA All-Star: Sabrina Ionescu sets 3-Point Contest record; Team Aces win Skills Challenge

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after a basket against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sabrina Ionescu wins 3-Point Contest

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu couldn't miss in the final round of the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, scoring WNBA-record 37 points and missing only two shots, on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

She was challenged in the first round by Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb's 28 points, but Whitcomb (24 points) and third finalist Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (11 points) fell short of Ionescu's blazing round.

3-Point Contest first round

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington: 18 points (eliminated)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale: 21 points

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell: 15 points (eliminated)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu: 26 points

Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb: 28 points

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young: 15 points (eliminated)

3-Point Contest final round

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale: 11 points

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu: 37 points

Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb: 24 points

Team Aces win Skills Challenge

Team Aces of Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum held off the other super-team of Team Liberty in the final of the Skills Challenge in a timed skills course to set the tone in Las Vegas this weekend. Gray and Plum beat Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot's time in the final round by 13 seconds after Gray's blazing run through the final course.

In the first round, Team Dream (Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker) and Team Wings (Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally) were eliminated early.

Skills Challenge first round

Team Dream (Atlanta): Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, 58.7 seconds

Team Wings (Dallas): Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, 52.6 seconds

Team Liberty (New York): Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, 47.8 seconds (eliminates Dream)

Team Aces (Las Vegas): Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, 45.9 seconds (eliminates Wings)

Skills Challenge final round

Team Liberty (New York): Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, 58 seconds

Team Aces (Las Vegas): Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, 45 seconds

