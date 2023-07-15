WNBA All-Star Game: Follow live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

2023 WNBA All-Star Friday LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 14: Chelsea Gray (L) #12 and Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces speak at a news conference after winning the WNBA Skills Challenge during WNBA All-Star Friday ahead of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game has a distinct super-team flavor, apropos for a season marked by the emergence of two super-teams on each end of the country. The first-place Las Vegas Aces are hosting the annual event and have four players on captain A'ja Wilson's Team Wilson. On the other side, Breanna Stewart's Team Stewart has two of her New York Liberty teammates.

The game will feature three special rules — the 4-point shot, 20-second shot clock and no free throw shots. There will be on 4-point shot circle at each end of the court beyond the 3-point arc and 28 feet from the rim. The shot clock will be shortened from 24 seconds to 20. In the instance of a foul with free throws awarded, the maximum amount of points will automatically be awarded and no free throws will be attempted. In the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and during any overtime periods, players will actually attempt free throws.

Team WilsonStarters

A'ja Wilson, F, Las Vegas Aces (captain)Chelsea Gray, G, Las Vegas AcesJackie Young, G, Las Vegas AcesAliyah Boston, C, Indiana FeverArike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings

Reserves

Kelsey Plum, G, Las Vegas AcesAllisha Gray, G, Atlanta DreamAlyssa Thomas, G, Connecticut SunCheyenne Parker, F, Atlanta DreamDeWanna Bonner, F, Connecticut SunRhyne Howard, G, Atlanta Dream (injury replacement)Elena Delle Donne, F, Washington Mystics (will not play due to injury)

Team StewartStarters

Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty (captain)Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix MercuryJewell Loyd, G, Seattle StormSatou Sabally, F, Dallas WingsNneka Ogwumike, F, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot, G, New York LibertySabrina Ionescu, G, New York LibertyEzi Magbegor, F, Seattle StormNapheesa Collier, F, Minnesota LynxKelsey Mitchell, G, Indiana FeverKahleah Copper, G, Chicago Sky

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game

What: 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, Team Wilson (A'ja Wilson) vs. Team Stewart (Breanna Stewart)Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las VegasWhen: 8:30 p.m. ET SaturdayTV: ABC

Follow 2023 WNBA All-Star Game live updates, highlights