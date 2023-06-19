Wizards trade Bradley Beal to the Suns | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill hits all elements of the trade that will reportedly send Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and some future picks.

Vincent Goodwill jumps on an emergency Juneteenth episode of Good Word with Goodwill to break down the major trade that will reportedly send Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns.

How will the Phoenix offense function without Chris Paul? Will Devin Booker and Bradley Beal be able to play with each other despite playing the same position?

DeAndre Ayton might also be on his way out of Phoenix, that’s yet to be determined, but the Suns can’t risk having him derail another season or playoff run when their window of opportunity is so limited.

The Beal trade hasn’t been completed yet because the Wizards are looking for another team to take on Chris Paul, and there are rumors that he could end up being sent to the Lakers or Clippers. Vince discusses those possibilities and fits.

The Wizards seem to be going full tank mode after this, and Vince calls on his producer to figure out if this is something the Washington fans are happy with.

Finally, Damian Lillard looms large over the Beal trade, especially with the Miami Heat puling out of a potential trade package for Beal. Do they know something that the rest of us don’t? We’ll have to wait and see what the Trail Blazers do with the #3 overall pick before we’ll know for sure.

