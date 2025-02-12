Winter storms in photos: Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston blasted with snow as millions see wintry weather

Silver Spring, United States - February 11 : Snow falls during the night of Tuesday, February 11, 2025 in downtown Silver Spring, MD. A man tries riding an electric bike as the snow gets deeper. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A series of winter storms swept across the United States this week, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to millions of Americans from coast to coast.

Nearly 200 million people across 40 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The first storm dumped over a foot of snow in parts of the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., which was blanketed by over 6 inches of snowfall on Tuesday. The White House, National Mall and U.S. Capitol were covered in white.

The snow made for a picturesque setting in the nation’s capital and other cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, where snowfall rates were an inch an hour in some spots. (It also made for lots of shoveling.)

Additional snow fell in the New York City area, which saw up to half a foot of snow during last weekend’s storm.

A third system was expected to bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevadas and Rockies as well as heavy rain to California before bringing the potential for more snow and ice to the Plains, Midwest and Northeast.

Photographers have been capturing wonderful images of this week’s wintry weather, some of which we’ve collected here.

