Will Wade LSU saga comes to a conclusion, next season's CFP predictions & Michigan is recruiting in Ohio again

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the news of the IARP finishing their investigation of former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade.

The IARP continues to struggle with being able to logically handle cases where punishments may be needed. After much deliberation, they have decided to suspend Wade, currently McNeese State’s head basketball coach, 10 games with a two-year no-show clause. The guys remain baffled at the organization’s information-gathering tactics, and Dan & Pat recount their experience of reporting on the original story while dealing with the bumbling IARP.

As the season approaches, the crew takes their first crack at predicting the 2023-2024 College Football Playoff members. The SEC finds itself with good representation once again & the Pac-12 has some strong teams that may end up breaking into the top four.

In recruiting news, 4-star cornerback Bryce West has committed to Ohio State. West, an Ohio native, chose OSU over rival Michigan in his final decision, which shows that while they lost this round, the Wolverines may be gaining recruiting power in the Buckeye State.

In alcohol news, Pat was caught drinking a Busch Light, LSU has dominated the Rocco’s Jell-O shot competition & the podcast debates which school could contend with LSU next year.

Lastly, Coach Prime revealed the third sport he could have gone pro in & a Wisconsin high school fishing tournament has crowned this year’s champions.

1:00 Will Wade’s LSU saga comes to a conclusion

31:20 2023 CFP predictions

42:08 Bryce West commits to Ohio State over Michigan

46:01 Pat’s Busch Light Peach review

50:46 Who could contend with LSU in the Rocco’s Jell-O shot competition?

55:53 What would Deion Sanders’ 3rd professional sport be?

58:38 A high school fishing championship in Wisconsin goes to an interesting pair of winners

1:02:28 Pat weighs in on the Stephen F Austin bowling scandal

