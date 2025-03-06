Will defensive issues cost Nikola Jokić the MVP award? | The Big Number

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive on Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The MVP debate is buzzing, and Nikola Jokić stands prominently in the mix. However, on "The Big Number" podcast, analysts Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dissect Jokić's MVP candidacy through the lens of his not-so-stellar defense. Could his defensive woes prevent him from clinching another MVP?

Jokić shines offensively, crafting a historic season by potentially averaging a triple-double. His efficiency eclipses former legends, yet Tom questions if Denver's below-average defense can tarnish his MVP glow. He points out the contrast between Jokić's offensive genius and his deficiencies under the basket, making his case less clear-cut than stats might suggest.

Defensive challenges amid offensive brilliance

While Jokić's ability to rack up points and assists is unmatched, his defensive metrics paint a different picture. He's bottom-tier in defensive field-goal percentage at the rim, a concern Dan spotlights as part of Denver's broader defensive struggles. "Jokić isn’t Dikembe Mutombo on defense," says Tom, summarizing the strategic but cautious defensive shaping around Jokić.

Jokić maintains his astonishing offensive impact, creating 66.6 points per 36 minutes. Still, can his offensive dominance alone secure the MVP? The three-time MVP faces tougher scrutiny of his all-around game, especially as MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads an excellent defense in Oklahomas City and has risen to a -700 favorite for the award at BetMGM.

Is Jokić set to redefine MVP narratives by highlighting offense over defense? And if Denver’s defense improves, could this shift recalibrate Jokić's standing in voters' eyes? The season edges closer to an intriguing conclusion.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Big Number" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.