Which states are swing states? The 2024 battlegrounds that will decide the presidential election.

Americans Go To The Polls In The 2024 Elections TRYON, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 5: First time voter, Braxton Edwards, 21, center, marks his ballot on November 5, 2024 in Tryon, North Carolina. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

In the 2024 presidential election, some states were expected to lean heavily toward one candidate or another. While, based on historical trends, it was assumed that Kamala Harris could count on a win in New York, Donald Trump secured Tennessee. However, in several so-called "swing states," the vote count — and, by extension, all of its Electoral College votes — is incredibly close. These states could lean either Democratic or Republican, and each outcome could have a crucial impact on the presidential race. Here are the seven swing states whose results will be closely watched.

Arizona

Electoral votes: 11

When are results expected? Most polls in the state closed at 10 p.m. ET, but nine precincts received a two-hour extension as a result of "malfunctioning equipment and a lack of printed ballots," according to the Associated Press.

Key races: Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake are going head to head in the U.S. Senate race, while an abortion measure is also on the ballot.

Georgia

Electoral votes: 16

When are results expected? Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, and 80% of the votes have been tallied so far.

Key races: The state has several down-ballot races in the House and Senate, with five candidates from Gen Z.

Michigan

Electoral votes: 15

When are results expected? More than half of Michigan's counties had not reported votes two hours after polls closed, according to AP.

Key races: The state has a key down-ballot race between Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, and former Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican.

Nevada

Electoral votes: 6

When are results expected? While polls have closed, the state reportedly does not release updates until the last person in line has voted.

Key races: A key race in the Western state is between Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, and Sam Brown, a Republican.

North Carolina

Electoral votes: 16

When are results expected? Trump has been named the winner by the Associated Press.

Key races: Democrat Josh Stein won the gubernatorial race in the state, replacing Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose term was limited.

Pennsylvania

Electoral votes: 19

When are results expected? Polls have closed in the state, with just under half of the votes still needing to be counted.

Key races: The state is eyeing a down-ballot race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican candidate Dave McCormick.

Wisconsin

Electoral votes: 10

When are results expected? Polls have closed in the state, but more than half of the ballots still need to be counted.

Key races: A key down-ballot race in the state is between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican candidate Eric Hovde.