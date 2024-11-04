Where you can register to vote on Election Day

Photo by: Andrea Renault/STAR MAX/IPx 2024 10/26/24 New Yorkers come out on the first day of Early Voting for the 2024 presidential election in Queens, New York. (Andrea Renault/STAR MAX/IPx/Andrea Renault/STAR MAX/IPx)

Election Day might feel like it’s too late to register to vote for the first time, but about half of the states allow prospective voters to do exactly that.

Roughly two dozen states and two territories offer same-day registration that permits voters to complete their registration and cast their ballots at the same time. One state, North Dakota, doesn't require people to register at all, so any eligible voter can show up on Election Day and vote.

The states and territories with same-day registration are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

Voters in the remaining states can vote only on Election Day if they registered before their state’s deadline.

The rules for same-day registration can vary significantly between states. In most cases, voters can register and cast their ballots at their assigned polling place. But a handful of states, including Michigan and Montana, require them to go to a local elections office to register. Alaska and Rhode Island offer same-day registration for only the presidential election. Anyone who wants to vote in state or local races must register earlier.

Voters looking to register on Election Day also typically need to bring documents with them that they wouldn’t need if they were just voting. Often that includes proof of residency, like a utility bill, plus valid ID — even in states that don’t have strict voter ID laws.