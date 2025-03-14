Where to watch 'Anora:' When the 2025 Best Picture winner will hit streaming

Anora, Sean Baker's twisted retelling of a Cinderella story, swept the 2025 Oscars, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director and Best Actress for Mikey Madison's performance as the titular character. Now, the film is finally going to be available to stream in the comfort of your own home. While Anora is currently available to rent or purchase digitally via Prime Video and other VOD platforms , those who subscribe to Hulu will be able to stream the film on the platform starting next Monday, Mar. 17, 2025.

If you don't currently subscribe to Hulu but want to check out the awards season giant, your timing couldn't be better, because right now you can score the Disney+ Hulu ad-supported bundle for just $2.99/month. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Anora.

When does Anora come out?

The 2024 film is currently available to rent or purchase digitally , but Anora will finally hit streaming on Monday, Mar. 17, 2025.

Where isAnora streaming:

The 2025 Best Picture winner will be available to stream on Hulu, alongside more Oscar-nominated movies like A Real Pain.

How to watch Anora:

Anora trailer:

What is Anora about?

This gritty almost-Cinderella story follows a young sex worker who meets and quickly marries the son of a Russian oligarch. But after the glitz and glamor of her honeymoon phase fade, her fairytale turns into a fever dream.

Anora cast:

Mikey Madison stars as the titular character in Anora. The Best Actress winner is joined in the cast by Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, Aleksei Serebryakov, Luna Sofía Miranda and Ivy Wolk.