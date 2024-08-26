What to do with each first-round pick in a 10-team fantasy football draft

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers heads to the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown catch during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) (Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)

Your 2024 fantasy football drafts are rapidly approaching, and it will be as important as ever to knock your first-round pick out of the park ... and of course, all of the rounds to follow. To help you do that, we've outlined the "perfect" draft plan and how to execute it from the first round on through the middle of your drafts, with several target considerations in each round.

Pick No. 1 Strategy

The pick: RB Christian McCaffreyOther Options: WR Tyreek Hill, WR CeeDee Lamb, RB Breece Hall

Despite dealing with a calf injury to close out training camp, Christian McCaffrey remains firmly atop my draft boards as the No. 1 pick in 2024.

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: RBs De'Von Achane, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Etienne Jr.

Approach for the later rounds: Focus on building out your WR corps and acquire a starting tight end.

Consider WRs DJ Moore, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle or TEs Travis Kelce or Sam LaPorta in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Zay Flowers, George Pickens, Amari Cooper, TE Kyle Pitts (if you didn't draft a TE earlier) viable options.

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build RB/WR options.

RBs Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker, WRs DJ Moore, Tank Dell are among viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, WRs Amari Cooper, Zay Flowers or George Pickens as options in Rounds 6-7.

Pick No. 2 Strategy

The pick: WR Tyreek Hill

Other Options: WR CeeDee Lamb, RBs Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson

There are four wideouts who could reasonably finish as WR1 on the year. Tyreek Hill is, of course, one of them. As the WR1 for one of the league's most efficient pass attacks, Hill is a perfect example of why age is just a number. Notably, Hill was held out of the team's joint practice against the Buccaneers dealing with a thumb injury, but it sounds like it was more precautionary than anything else.

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: RBs Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Etienne Jr.

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build out your options at RB, WR and TE.

Consider WRs Nico Collins, DJ Moore, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle or TEs Travis Kelce or Sam LaPorta in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Zay Flowers, George Pickens, Amari Cooper, TE Kyle Pitts (if you didn't draft a TE earlier) viable options.

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Start drafting RBs.

RBs Joe Mixon, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker are among viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert or D'Andre Swift in Rounds 6-7.

Pick No. 3 Strategy

The pick: WR CeeDee Lamb

Now that Dallas Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb has earned his monster four-year, $136 million extension, his availability for Week 1 is no longer up in the air. Fantasy managers can finally breathe again!

Given that the Cowboys made such a minimal investment in the run game this offseason, expect another ranking inside the top 10 in total pass attempts, which should mean great things for Lamb's volume.

Other Options: WR Ja'Marr Chase, RBs Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: De'Von Achane, Rachaad White, James Cook, Alvin Kamara

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build out your options at RB, WR and TE.

WRs Cooper Kupp, D.J. Moore, RBs Kenneth Walker, David Montgomery, and TEs Trey McBride and Mark Andrews in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert, TEs George Kittle, Kyle Pitts.

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Start drafting RBs.

RBs Joe Mixon, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker are among viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert or D'Andre Swift in Rounds 6-7.

Pick #4 Strategy

The pick: RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall showed plenty of juice in his return from a torn ACL in the 2023 season, but the New York Jets offense prevented him from reaching his full potential, especially with limited scoring opportunities. Hall plays with juice and has a true three-down skillset. With a now-healthy Aaron Rodgers running the offense, a finish as the overall RB1 in 2023 is well within the realm of possibilities.

Other Options: RB Bijan Robinson, WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: Travis Etienne Jr., Isiah Pacheco, De'Von Achane, Rachaad White

Approach for the later rounds: Start to draft WRs and your tight end.

Consider WRs Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens, DJ Moore, TEs Trey McBride, Mark Andrews in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert, or TEs George Kittle and Kyle Pitts. If you're prioritizing WR, some late-round options at tight end include Jake Ferguson (ADP of 78.5), David Njoku (94.7) and Taysom Hill (130.4).

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build out your options at RB, WR and TE.

In Rounds 4-5, consider WRs Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore, RBs Kenneth Walker, David Montgomery, and TEs Trey McBride and Mark Andrews. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert or TEs George Kittle or Kyle Pitts (if you haven't already drafted a tight end).

Pick No. 5 Strategy

The pick: RB Bijan Robinson

It was a disappointing rookie season for Bijan Robinson when compared to his preseason expectations. However, one look at his 1,463 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns and one would likely conclude we set the bar unfairly high in Year 1.

Heading into his second season, Robinson gets a massive upgrade at quarterback with Kirk Cousins and a (likely) improved play caller in Zac Robinson, which could be just the ticket to maximize Bijan's upside and make him worth the top-five pick in fantasy leagues.

Other Options: WRs Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: Travis Etienne Jr., Isiah Pacheco, De'Von Achane, Rachaad White

Approach for the later rounds: Start to draft WRs and your tight end.

Consider WRs Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens, DJ Moore, TEs Trey McBride, Mark Andrews in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Zay Flowers, Rashee Rice Terry McLaurin or TEs George Kittle and Kyle Pitts.

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build out your options at RB, WR and TE.

In Rounds 4-5, consider WRs Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore, RBs Kenneth Walker, David Montgomery, and TEs Trey McBride and Mark Andrews. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert or TEs George Kittle or Kyle Pitts (if you haven't already drafted a tight end).

Pick No. 6 Strategy

The pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase heads into Year 4 of his rookie contract seeking a long-term extension, and because of that dispute, he's held out of most of the team's offseason practices. He's back in action now, at least, and will enjoy catching the football from Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who's returning from a season-ending wrist injury suffered in 2023.

Other Options: WRs Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB Jonathan Taylor

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: Travis Etienne Jr., Isiah Pacheco, De'Von Achane, Rachaad White

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build out your options at RB, WR and TE.

In Rounds 4-5, consider WRs Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore, RBs Kenneth Walker, David Montgomery, and TEs Trey McBride and Mark Andrews. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert or TEs George Kittle or Kyle Pitts (if you haven't already drafted a tight end).

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Start drafting RBs.

Consider RBs Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker, Josh Jacobs viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris and Raheem Mostert as options in Rounds 6-7. Among the volume-based values are Brian Robinson Jr., set to lead the Commanders' rushing attack, and Devin Singletary, set to lead the Giants'.

Pick No. 7 Strategy

The pick: WR Justin Jefferson

There's no doubt that Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is a perennial candidate to finish as the overall WR1 in fantasy. However, this year, the path to the top is a little murky with Sam Darnold at quarterback following a season-ending injury to promising rookie J.J. McCarthy.

Other Options: WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, RB Jonathan Taylor

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: Travis Etienne Jr., Isiah Pacheco, De'Von Achane, Rachaad White

Approach for the later rounds: Continue to build out your options at RB, WR and TE.

In Rounds 4-5, consider WRs Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore, RBs Kenneth Walker, David Montgomery, and TEs Trey McBride and Mark Andrews. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert or TEs George Kittle or Kyle Pitts (if you haven't already drafted a tight end).

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Drake London, TEs Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce

Approach for the later rounds: Start drafting RBs.

RBs Joe Mixon, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker are among viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert or D'Andre Swift in Rounds 6-7.

Pick No. 8 Strategy

The pick: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Some members of our Yahoo Fantasy team still have reservations as to whether Amon-Ra St. Brown qualifies as an "elite" fantasy wide receiver just yet. However, the production in his 2023-24 season speaks for itself, finishing as the overall WR3 on the year with a 119-1,515-10 stat line. As the top option on a highly potent offense (with a favorable schedule of indoor games to start the year), there's no doubt that St. Brown is a great "consolation prize" for those who miss out on one of the "Big 4."

Other Options: WR A.J. Brown, RB Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry

If you’re looking to go RB in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: Travis Etienne Jr., Isiah Pacheco, De'Von Achane, Rachaad White

Approach for the later rounds: Start to draft WRs and your tight end.

Consider WRs Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens, DJ Moore, TEs Trey McBride, Mark Andrews in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Zay Flowers, Rashee Rice Terry McLaurin or TEs George Kittle and Kyle Pitts.

If you're looking to target a WR or TE in Rounds 2/3 ...

Potential targets: WRs Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, TE Sam LaPorta

Approach for the later rounds: Start drafting RBs.

RBs Joe Mixon, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker are among viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert or D'Andre Swift in Rounds 6-7.

Pick No. 9 Strategy

The pick: WR A.J. Brown

Despite his tremendous upside on a potent offense that just got a big upgrade at OC in Kellen Moore, fantasy managers are letting Brown fall to the end of the first round in most drafts. Brown ranked as the WR8 in fantasy points per game, fifth in the league with 1,456 receiving yards. What's even more tantalizing in terms of evaluating his upside, however, is realizing that he ranked seventh among all wide receivers with 870 unrealized air yards.

The sky is once again the limit for Brown in 2024, even despite some stiff competition for targets with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and new RB Saquon Barkley.

Other Options: RBs Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Garrett Wilson

If you’re looking to go RB at the turn in Round 2 ...

Potential targets: Travis Etienne Jr., Isiah Pacheco, De'Von Achane, Rachaad White

Approach for the later rounds: Start to draft WRs and your tight end.

Consider WRs Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens, DJ Moore, TEs Trey McBride, Mark Andrews in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert, or TEs George Kittle and Kyle Pitts.

If you're looking to target a WR at the Round 2 turn...

Potential targets: WRs Garrett Wilson, Puka Nacua, Marvin Harrison Jr., Davante Adams

Approach for the later rounds: Start drafting RBs.

RBs Joe Mixon, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker are among viable options in Rounds 4 and 5. Consider RBs James Conner, D’Andre Swift, Najee Harris, Raheem Mostert or D'Andre Swift in Rounds 6-7.

Pick No. 10 Strategy

The pick: RB Jonathan Taylor

Somehow, Jonathan Taylor is suddenly feeling like a "boring" veteran option at the running back position, but don't forget that the last time we saw him play a full season, he posted 2,171 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1. Expect him to be a focal point in the Colts offense, with the potential for some wide-open rushing lanes with dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson under center this season.

Other Options: WRs Garrett Wilson, RBs Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry

If you’re looking to go RB at the Round 2 turn ...

Potential targets: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams

Approach for the later rounds: Start to draft WRs and your tight end.

Consider WRs DeVonta Smith, Cooper Kupp, Brandon Aiyuk, TEs Travis Kelce, Trey McBride, Mark Andrews in Rounds 4-5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Malik Nabers, Zay Flowers, George Pickens, TEs Dalton Kincaid, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts.

If you're looking to target a WR at the Round 2 turn ...

Potential targets: WRs Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., TEs Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce

Approach for the later rounds: Continue building out RB, WR and TE options.

Consider WRs Brandon Aiyuk and DeVonta Smith or RBs James Cook and Joe Mixon in Rounds 4 and 5. In Rounds 6-7, consider WRs Tank Dell, Amari Cooper, RBs Rhamondre Stevenson, Najee Harris, TEs George Kittle, Kyle Pitts as options.