Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints talks with Tyrann Mathieu #32 prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

After a strong start to the season, the New Orleans Saints fantasy D/ST has faltered somewhat of late. They've failed to surpass the five-point fantasy threshold in their last three games, when they've also allowed a total of 78 points.

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

But maybe they'll get back to form in Week 9, when the Saints will face the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense has lost a lot of its bite without Justin Fields, and it'll be the Tyson Bagent show yet again in Week 9.

See how the Saints and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!