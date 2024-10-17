Week 8 Race for the Case & Dan Lanning's penalty loophole fallout | College Football Enquirer

By Dan Wetzel,Ross Dellenger, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the highly controversial penalty loophole that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning loosely claimed to have exploited. They also dive in on the biggest games of the weekend, including Texas vs. Georgia and Alabama vs. Tennessee.

Additionally, the pitch which games are the most important to know in Week 8, along with a long list of potential upsets that are brewing. Wetzel also shares the story of a Penn State fan who paid to run onto the field with the USC football team last week. Lastly, they give their game picks on this week's edition of Race for the Case.

(1:32) Oregon's penalty controversy

(21:57) Georgia vs Texas

(31:09) Alabama vs Tennessee

(39:22) Week 8 Games to Watch

(49:43) People's Court

(58:39) Race for the Case

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!