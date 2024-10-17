Week 7 preview: NFC North hoss fight, C.J. Stroud vs. Jordan Love, Super Bowl rematch | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald join forces to preview some very juicy matchups ahead of an exciting Week 7 slate of NFL action. The duo start with the Houston Texans visiting the Green Bay Packers, as the two hosts tell the tale of one amazing quarterback who's being set up to succeed, and another great quarterback who's doing it despite the surrounding offensive system.

Next up is the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch, as Charles breaks down why people need to calm down about the Chiefs offense not putting up explosive numbers, and Nate explains the dilemma facing Kyle Shanahan about how to attack the Steve Spagnuolo defense.

The Baltimore Ravens head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Charles breaks down what makes the Ravens offense so unstoppable, while Nate explains how Baker and the Bucs can keep it close.

Finally, Nate and Charles deep dive on the NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Sam Darnold had an off-game two weeks ago, and Charles wonders if that's just his floor if he's returning to the Darnold of old. On the other side of the ball, Brian Flores has to prepare for an absolute hoss fight against the bullying Detroit offense.

The hosts wrap up with a mailbag question on their favorite superhero movies.

(3:10) Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers

(18:30) Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

(33:20) Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(45:35) Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

(57:30) Favorite superhero movies

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts