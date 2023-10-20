Week 7 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

By Matt Harmon,Kate Magdziuk, Yahoo Sports

Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide:

2:56 - Binge games

3:10 - Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

12:38 - L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

24:02 - Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

32:00 - San Francisco 49ers vs . Minnesota Vikings

38:19 - Stream games

38:25 - Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

42:25 - Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

44:45 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. L.A. Rams

50:55 - Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

55:25 - Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

58:35 - Skip games

58:41 - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

1:01:20 - Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

1:05:30 - Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

