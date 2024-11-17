Week 12 Overreaction: Georgia vs. the Playoff Committee & the Big 12 race heats up | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the tight conference races that will impact the College Football Playoff seeding. They kick off that discussion with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who is framing the Bulldogs as being counted out by the playoff committee.

They also share which Big Ten teams have the best case to make the bracket and which SEC teams have the weakest arguments. Additionally, following BYU's late-night upset to Kansas, they dissect who remains in contention to win the Big 12. And of course, they share their picks for Small Sample Heisman and Say Something Nice.

(1:09) Georgia vs Tennessee

(11:04) Figuring out the College Football Playoff

(26:34) The Big 12 title race

(36:08) Give Travis Hunter the Heisman

(44:33) Small Sample Heisman

(50:08) Say Something Nice

