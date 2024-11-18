Week 11 instant takeaways: Bills are dragonslayers, Steelers can win the North, Lions embarrass Jags | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every single game in the Week 11 NFL Sunday slate. The dynamic duo kick things off with the biggest highlight games of the day, as they give their thoughts on the Buffalo Bills finally slaying the undefeated dragon that was the Kansas City Chiefs and how the result changes the entire AFC playoff race, the Detroit Lions embarrassing the Jacksonville Jaguars in what looked like the best team in the NFL beating up on the worst team and the Pittsburgh Steelers officially putting the league on notice that they are the team to beat in the AFC North.

Next, Frank and Fitz move on to the rest of the Sunday slate of games and discuss the Chicago Bears falling short against Green Bay for the eleventh straight time, Anthony Richardson's huge bounce-back game, the Denver Broncos looking like a clear wild card team, the muddy mess that is the NFC West race and much more. The two hosts finish off the episode with their thoughts and predictions for Monday night's matchup between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys.

(00:25) Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

(9:55) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions

(20:25) Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(28:00) Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers

(33:20) Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

(39:00) Minnesota Vikings @ Tennessee Titans

(40:55) Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins

(44:20) Los Angeles Rams @ New England Patriots

(45:50) Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints

(47:25) Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets

(50:05) Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos

(54:45) Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

(58:00) Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys

