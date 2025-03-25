USMNT's Nations League struggles: Is Mauricio Pochettino's plan working? | The Cooligans

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino along the sidelines prior to playing Panama in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match at SoFi Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The United States men's national team's recent performances in the CONCACAF Nations League has fans and pundits alike scratching their heads. As discussed by Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros on "The Cooligans" podcast, the USMNT's unexpected losses to Panama and Canada have sparked significant concern.

"The USMNT have let us all down," Polanco said while highlighting the national disappointment following the ugly matches.

With expectations high and Mauricio Pochettino taking the reins, many hoped for a seamless transition and continued success. Yet, the reality seems less optimistic. Guerreros expressed uncertainty about the 3-4-3 formation under Pochettino, noting that it didn't quite perform as hoped against Panama.

"Pochettino was very wrong," Guerreros said. "I saw (Joe) Scally up left and I was like, 'No! ... But the 3-4-3 this is the first time I've really seen it under Pochettino to the full effect with all the big names. Obviously you want Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson in there, but it's the first time I saw it and I was like, 'I don't know, bro.'"

One significant factor the hosts discussed is the motivational gap between the U.S. players and their international counterparts. As Guerreros suggested, other nations tend to see their national teams as their "army," bringing an extra oomph to matches against the U.S. This, combined with the socio-political tensions highlighted by Polanco, appears to have fueled Panama and Canada's performances.

The Cooligans’ insight highlights a concerning trend: while the USMNT continues to boast talent, the performances haven't quite aligned. Both Polanco and Guerreros suggest this might prompt U.S. Soccer to reevaluate its strategies and address the root causes of these inconsistencies. Without the pressure of World Cup qualification, Polanco stressed the importance of shifting focus to ensure competitive pre-tournament play.

"Minus three to three scale? I'm at negative two," said Polanco, an apt reflection of the current national sentiment. With time still on Pochettino's side, the coming months will be crucial for refining strategies and building a cohesive team.

How are you feeling about the current state of the USMNT under Pochettino? Let us know in the comments! And be sure to tune into "The Cooligans" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.