USMNT facing early Copa América exit after devastating loss to Panama

Panama v United States - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Christian Pulisic of United States reacts as he leaves the pitch after losing the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Nothing ever comes easy for the U.S. men's national team. After an early red card hurled the American squad into a self-dug hole in Thursday night's Copa América match, Panama began a relentless attack that culminated in a go-ahead goal with less than 10 minutes remaining to snare a frenzied, chaotic game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The loss means the USMNT now faces an uphill challenge to even reach the knockout round, and once again faces challenges of its own making.

Chaos seems to follow this team around, and the first half was a spectacle all its own. In the space of about 20 minutes in the first half, fans here saw:

A brilliant Weston McKennie goal off a deflection … that VAR promptly disallowed.

A brutal midair collision where Panama’s César Blackman ran through American keeper Matt Turner, sending Turner spiraling to the turf and landing hard on his shoulder. Blackman was let off with a stern talking-to, and no more.

A red card for USMNT’s Tim Weah, who popped Panama’s Roderick Miller in the back of the head away from the ball. That left the United States short-handed, but just minutes later …

A magnificent long-distance goal from Folarin Balogun to put the down-a-man United States up 1-0. It was a moment of extreme joy, but it wouldn’t last.

BALOOOOOOGUN!!!! 🇺🇸🚀



What a BEAUTY for the @USMNT to take the lead 🖼️✨ pic.twitter.com/Q0qqKR6Epp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2024

An equalizer than Blackman — who had previously pummeled Turner — snuck in with a left-edge strike to equalize the match:

AND JUST LIKE THAT PANAMA TIES IT 😱🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/U4uvif7UQM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2024

That was enough to get the crowd fully engaged, and hometown boos resonated for the rest of the half as the U.S. team hit the Mercedes-Benz turf and gesticulated, often in vain, for justice. This was soccer at its most CONCACAF-esque: chaotic — a whiplash of emotion and exhilaration and devastation and desperation, at a pace that was unsustainable.

Sure enough, as the second half began, USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter established a more defensive-minded, stately pace that conserved energy and preserved a draw.

There were still moments where the USMNT danced along the razor’s edge, like when Cameron Carter-Vickers dove at Jose Fajardo inside the box. Initially ruled a penalty, the call was waved off when replay showed that Fajardo dove after the ball left his foot. Still, it was an unnecessarily risky — and, once again, a potentially catastrophic — move.

Finally, in the 84th minute, Fajardo found the net, hammering home a devastating go-ahead goal from close range:

Panama fans are going to be watching this on repeat tonight 🔁🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/2nNsSOcu5W — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2024

Minutes later, a late red card to Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla for a slide tackle on Christian Pulisic evened the sides at 10 apiece …

Another look at the red card called on Adalberto Carrasquilla for this tackle on Pulisic 🟥 pic.twitter.com/pMUrqsOjcM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2024

… but by then it was far too late for the Americans to mount a comeback.

The loss is a devastating one for the United States, given that it was a substantial favorite heading into the match. The USMNT now faces group favorite Uruguay on Monday, and the task ahead is both substantial and fearsome.

It's a small highlight indeed, but the USMNT did enjoy a fully engaged crowd in Atlanta, even if the numbers fell well short of a sellout. Many of the 59,145 announced attendees had to fight through traffic caused by the presidential debate occurring just a couple miles north of the stadium. But once inside the building, they were loud and resonant, cheering both American goals — the allowed and the waved-off — with roof-rattling cheers, and pounding the Panamanian side — and referee Iván Barton, too — with boos that echoed around the stadium.

The USMNT wasn’t expected to survive long in the knockout stage. But to fail to even reach that stage would be a massive failure, and the Americans have one final chance on Monday to avoid that devastating fate.