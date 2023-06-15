U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele go historically low early Thursday in Los Angeles

Xander Schauffele reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York)

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open is finally here, and both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele didn't waste any time.

Fowler and Schauffele each posted an 8-under 62 to kick off the third major championship of the season early on Thursday, which set a new U.S. Open record. No player had ever shot better than a 63 in tournament history. There has only been one other 62 shot in a major championship, too, when Brendan Grace did so at the British Open in 2017.

While it's only Thursday, the two have set an early mark for the rest of the field.

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy teed off alongside each other in the late wave, an interesting pairing as the new LIV Golf-PGA Tour partnership is hanging over the event. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are out in the late wave, too, though it remains to be seen if any of them can come close to Fowler and Schauffele.

Keep up with all the action from Thursday at the U.S. Open here with Yahoo Sports: