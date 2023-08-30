U.S. Open 2023: Unranked American Taylor Townsend upsets No. 18 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, serves to Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo/AP)

The biggest upset — so far — of the 2023 U.S. Open came from the racket of Taylor Townsend.

The 27-year-old American beat 18th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in two sets, 7(7)-6, 7-5, to advance to the third round. Haddad Maia is the No. 19 player in the world, according to the Women's Tennis Association, while Townsend is ranked 132nd.

Townsend proved to be a worthy challenger from the start and pushed Haddad Maia to a tiebreak in the first set, where the American steamrolled the Brazilian to take the set with the 7-1 tiebreak win. Townsend hit 20 winners in the set compared to Haddad Maia's nine.

Let that scream out!



🇺🇸 Taylor Townsend takes the first set against 🇧🇷 Beatriz Haddad Maia in spectacular fashion. pic.twitter.com/pxfnIXASRR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2023

Both women traded games in the second set before Haddad Maia broke at 5-4. Townsend rallied, though, and took a 6-5 lead as they headed into a crucial 12th game.

Three consecutive points from Townsend sent Haddad Maia to the edge of elimination before Haddad Maia rallied to 40-30. But a forehand error by the Brazilian clinched the set and the match for Townsend and sent the American through to the third round.

taylor townsend upset a top 20 player then slimed it up on national TV. this is a moment. only at the us open.pic.twitter.com/by8utaTzh5 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) August 30, 2023

This is only Townsend's third trip past the second round of a Grand Slam in her career and the second time for her at the U.S. Open. She advanced to the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open and the third round of the 2014 French Open.

Townsend's doubles career has been a little more prolific. She was the runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Open alongside fellow American Caty McNally and also finished second at the 2023 French Open with Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Coco Gauff also moves on

Townsend will be joined in the third round by fellow countrywoman Coco Gauff, who breezed past Mirra Andreeva, 6-4, 6-2. The sixth-seeded Gauff will face 32nd-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium next.

Gauff, 19, went to the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals before she lost to Caroline Garcia. She also made the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open where she lost to eventual champion and No. 1 seed, Iga Świątek.