U.S. Olympic Trials: Sha'Carri Richardson falls short of qualifying for Paris in women's 200

Track & Field: US Olympic Team Trials Jun 28, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 200m heat in 21.92 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

EUGENE, Ore. — Sha'Carri Richardson knew she was beaten.

The American sprinting sensation throttled down as she approached the finish line and clapped for the three women who outran her.

Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200 meters final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket Paris. Her time of 22.16 seconds was behind not only pre-race favorite Gabby Thomas but also second-place Brittany Brown and third-place McKenzie Long.

Richardson, who won the women's 100 during the opening weekend of Olympic Trials, will focus on that event in Paris. She is the reigning world champion in the 100 and also claimed a bronze medal in the 200 last August in Budapest.