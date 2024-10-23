U.S. confirms North Korean troops are in Russia. What it means for the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korea has deployed troops to Russia, confirming claims by Ukrainian and South Korean officials that Pyongyang is aiding Moscow with manpower amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

"We are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops that have gone to Russia," Austin told reporters traveling with him in Rome. "What, exactly, they're doing is left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out."

How did we get here?

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June. The two sides emerged from the summit with a strategic agreement expanding their economic and military cooperation.

Late last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused North Korea of sending a military delegation to Russia and preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces to Russia for training and eventual deployment in the war.

North Korean and Russian officials denied the reports of North Korean troops in Russia. U.S. officials were unable to confirm them until Wednesday.

What it means for the war

North Korea has one of the largest militaries in the world with over 1 million active personnel.

Russia has already used dozens of North Korea-made ballistic missiles against Ukraine, according to Reuters, and has received arms and munitions from Pyongyang.

But the use of North Korean troops on the ground in Russia’s fight against Ukraine would be an escalation in its war, now in its third year.

"That is a very, very serious issue,” Austin added. “And it will have impacts not only in Europe, it will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well."

It’s also an indication that the bloody conflict has taken a toll on Russia’s military. U.S. military officials estimate that more than 600,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the war began in 2022.

"You've heard me talk about the significant casualties that [Putin] has experienced over the last two and a half years," Austin said. "This is an indication that he may be even in more trouble than most people realize."

What’s next?

Austin said Wednesday that the U.S. would continue to monitor the troop build-up to assess why they are there — and whether North Korea can be considered a “co-belligerent” in the war.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported Wednesday that U.S. intelligence officials were "preparing to release a trove of intelligence, including satellite photographs, that show troop ships moving from North Korea to training areas" in Russia.