UFC Louisville: Brunno Ferreira stuns everyone with 8th spinning back elbow KO in UFC history

UFC Fight Night: Ferreira v Stoltzfus LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JUNE 08: Brunno Ferreira of Brazil reacts after his knockout victory against Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at KFC YUM! Center on June 08, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

No one at Saturday's UFC Fight Night card saw Brunno Ferreira's elbow coming, least of all Dustin Stoltzfus.

The Brazilian middleweight scored the wildest finish of the night in Louisville with a spinning back elbow KO at the end of the first round, countering a tentative left from Stoltzfus with the full fury of centripetal force.

The blow stunned Stoltzfus long enough that referee Jason Herzog stepped in to call the fight.

Per the ESPN broadcast, it was only the eighth spinning back elbow KO in UFC history.

The win improves Ferreira's record to 11-1 and gives him another winning streak after taking the first loss of his MMA career against Nursulton Ruziboev last July. He first bounced back with another first-round KO of Phil Hawes in January, and now could be in line for a bonus by the end of Saturday's card.