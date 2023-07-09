UFC 290: Dan Hooker shares X-ray of broken arm after split decision win over Jalin Turner

UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Dan Hooker reacts after going three rounds against Jalin Turner in a lightweight bout during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hooker won the bout by split decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

In a bloody clash with Jalin Turner, Dan Hooker notched a hard-fought victory by split decision Saturday night at UFC 290.

Early Sunday morning after the brawl, Hooker took to Twitter to share an X-ray that showed he broke his right arm during the battle.

UFC 290 offered one of the craziest cards fans of the sport have seen in a while. Featuring a one-punch knockout in early prelims, a brutal 20-second knockout, a 38-second knockout, a retirement and a flyweight title change, Saturday was a unique occasion where Hooker's victory didn't take center stage.

For a moment, it seemed like Turner was poised for the win when he launched a destructive head kick. But somehow, Hooker came back with a flurry of hits that led him to victory. After the final horn, two judges scored the fight 29-28 in his favor, with the third official giving the same 29-28 card to Turner.

Amid the celebrations, UFC commentator Joe Rogan asked Hooker if he broke his arm during the fight.

“It’s just a scratch. We’ll have to see,” he said with a laugh.

The matchup, which was delayed for about for months due to a hand injury Hooker sustained, was his first fight since November and his 13th UFC win.

His return proved worth the wait. ESPN's cameras captured teammate Alex Volkanovski laser focused and jumping for joy while he watched the win in the locker rooms ahead of notching his own third-round TKO victory to retain the featherweight title.

Volkanovski's reaction to his teammate Dan Hooker's fight 😂 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/d23aQ6Cl8p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was also visibly excited by the win. He's positioned to headline a widely watched bout with Dricus Du Plessis, who defeated former champion Robert Whittaker with a second-round TKO later that night.

Du Plessis was confronted by Adesayna during a heated exchange in the Octagon Saturday. While the two will put words to action at UFC 293 in September, it's unclear when Hooker will be recovered and ready to get back in the cage.