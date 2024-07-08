UConn, head coach Dan Hurley agree to new six-year, $50M contract

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley, fresh off a second straight national title and an opportunity to become an NBA coach, has gotten a brand new commitment from the school. And it comes with brand new money.

UConn announced Monday that Hurley has signed a new six-year, $50 million contract. It will keep Hurley in Storrs through the 2029-2030 season, and he can also earn performance-based incentives.

This story will be updated.

