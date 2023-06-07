Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill donate $17k combined to TuAnon GoFundMe after founder's death

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

One of the fun, quirkier stories of the 2022 offseason revolved around a Miami Dolphins fan Twitter account called TuAnon. The account posted cryptic video messages with an unknown Dolphin-wearing person speaking with a muffled voice in support of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But on Friday, the account tweeted that one of the original creators of the persona, Eric Carmona, died at the age of 30 in a motorcycle accident. Carmona left behind a wife and four children. The rest of the TuAnon created a GoFundMe in his honor.

The fundraiser has already received thousands of dollars in donations, but the biggest came from the quarterback who inspired the account in the first place after Tagovailoa himself donated $10,000. Tagovailoa later told reporters he made the donation "out of respect" to Carmona for the positivity around him and the Dolphins.

"I just wanted his wife and his kids to know that I'm playing for them and I'm thinking of them," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa wasn't the only member of the NFL world to support the fundraiser. Samantha Van Ginkel, the wife of Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, donated $1,000, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel donated $1,000, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager donated $300 and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill donated $7,000.

We family fins know that https://t.co/PHw49vDgmh — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 5, 2023

As of Wednesday afternoon, Carmona's GoFundMe reached $63,611 in donations.