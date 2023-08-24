Trump legal brief: Trump turns himself in for arrest in Atlanta

Georgia election interference

Arrest and booking

Key players: Former President Donald Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday evening for arrest and processing at Atlanta's Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Unlike in the three other criminal cases in which Trump has been indicted, arrested and arraigned, the former president was obliged to pose for a mugshot at the jail, as have all of those charged with crimes stemming from the election plot. His bond had been set at $200,000, and he used Foster Bail Bonds Service to pay it, according to reports.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat told reporters earlier this month, the Associated Press reported.

Trump stands charged with 13 felony counts in Fulton County, including violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act.

Why it matters: The Georgia case brings the number of felony counts Trump will face in a courtroom to 91. Unlike many of the federal charges, a guilty verdict of violating Georgia's RICO act could make him ineligible for pardon and require him to serve time in jail.

Willis requests October start for Georgia trial

Key players: Willis, Judge Scott McAfee, attorney Kenneth Chesebro,

In a court filing Thursday, Willis laid out an ambitious request for the start of the case against Trump and 18 of his associates: Oct. 23, Reuters reported.

While that date is largely seen as unrealistic for all of the defendants given the sprawling size of the Georgia case, Judge McAfee agreed Thursday that Chesebro's trial could begin then, The Hill reported.

Lawyers for Chesebro, one of the alleged architects of the fake elector scheme, demanded a speedy proceedings in a Wednesday filing. Willis cited that request in her own court filing on Thursday.

Why it matters: The strategy for Trump's legal team in the other criminal cases in which the former president has been indicted has been to delay the legal proceedings until after the 2024 election. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday showed Trump's GOP support would fall by 17 points if he were to be convicted of a serious crime in the coming months.

Trump shakes up legal team

Key players: Attorney Steven Sadow, attorney Drew Findling

As he prepared to turn himself in for booking in Fulton County on Thursday, Trump shook up his legal representation in the Georgia case, replacing Findling with Atlanta attorney Sadow, CNN reported.

Sadow is perhaps best known for having defended notable musicians like Usher, Gucci Mane and Cardi B.

“The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” Sadow said in a statement.

Why it matters: Sadow has experience defending clients charged with violations of Georgia's RICO law, as when he represented rapper Gunna in 2022.

