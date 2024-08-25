Tour Championship starting positions: Where will golfers open on the leaderboard at East Lake?

With two playoffs events in the books, the PGA Tour will land in East Lake this week for the season-ending Tour Championship to conclude the race for the FedEx Cup.
The leaderboard, at least on Thursday, will look a bit strange.
The Tour Championship uses a staggered start on the leaderboard, which will give top-ranked Scottie Scheffler a significant advantage in Atlanta. Scheffler, who has won six times on Tour this season, will start the week at 10-under par.
Xander Schauffele, who finished in second in the standings, will start at 8-under on the week. Hideki Matsuyama will start at 7-under, and Keegan Bradley — who held on to win at the BMW Championship on Sunday to earn a spot in the field at East Lake — will start at 6-under. That system works down until the final five players in the 30-man field, who will start at even par.
From there, whoever wins the tournament will win the FedEx Cup. That comes with a $25 million bonus and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
Here’s a look at the starting leaderboard for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Tour Championship starting positions
1. Scottie Scheffler -10
2. Xander Schauffele -8
3. Hideki Matsuyama -7
4. Keegan Bradley -6
5. Ludvig Åberg -5
6. Rory McIlroy -4
7. Collin Morikawa
8. Wyndham Clark
9. Sam Burns
10. Patrick Cantlay
11. Sungjae Im -3
12. Sahith Theegala
13. Shane Lowry
14. Adam Scott
15. Tony Finau
16. Ben An -2
17. Viktor Hovland
18. Russell Henley
19. Akshay Bhatia
20. Robert MacIntyre
21. Billy Horschel -1
22. Tommy Fleetwood
23. Sepp Straka
24.Matthieu Pavon
25. Taylor Pendrith
26. Chris Kirk E
27. Tom Hoge
28. Aaron Rai
29. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
30. Justin Thomas