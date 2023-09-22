Thursday Night Football: Refs don't eject Niners LT Trent Williams for throwing punch at end of 1st half

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) walks back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

The first half of "Thursday Night Football" between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers ended in chippy fashion. The Niners should probably be grateful it didn't get worse.

As the Niners kneeled out the second quarter with 13 seconds left, their All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams got into a shoving match with Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson. The two players were each issued offsetting penalties for unnecessary roughness, with one more Brock Purdy kneel ending the half.

As the half is ending, Trent Williams & A'Shawn Robinson unnecessary roughness offsetting#NYGiants 6 #49ers 17 2nd pic.twitter.com/igazG0qmOb — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) September 22, 2023

Further replay, however, showed that Williams had actually thrown a punch into Robinson's facemask. Such strikes are usually good for an automatic ejection, but the officials either missed the blow or decided it didn't warrant kicking out one of the NFL's top offensive linemen.

This is the punch thrown by Trent Williams at the end of the half. No ejection. #NYGiants #FTTB pic.twitter.com/kt5Q4a0PGH — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 22, 2023

While Williams avoided an ejection, odds are pretty good he'll be seeing a fine from the NFL sometime in the next week.

This kind of stuff isn't exactly new from Williams. He was ejected and fined for throwing Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf during last season's NFC championship game. You might also remember him clocking Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who was on hand Thursday as part of the Prime Video booth, after a game in 2013, leading to another fine.

With Williams anchoring the blind side, the Niners performed about as well as expected in the first half against the 1-1 Giants, outgaining them 242-88 to take a 17-6 lead. Williams is a 10-time Pro Bowler and is coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons for the Niners.