Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cowboys score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith #7 warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks both played on Thanksgiving exactly a week ago, and their games couldn't have been more different.

The Cowboys absolutely annihilated the Washington Commanders on Turkey Day afternoon. While many Americans were gobbling up stuffing and sweet potatoes and pie, doing dishes, and finally crashing on the couch in a food coma, Dallas handed Washington a 45-10 defeat in front of over 40 million viewers.

On Thanksgiving night, the Seahawks got flattened and outplayed by the San Francisco 49ers. It was Seattle's first Thanksgiving home game, and the Niners spoiled the feast by winning 31-13.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, this Week 13 contest could be much like Week 12. The Cowboys are 8-3 and have been dominant, while Seattle QB Geno Smith has tried and failed to regain his 2022 form. Things could be looking up for Smith, though. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Smith looks much better after battling an elbow injury last week.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday Night Football.