Thunder dominate Game 1 against Timberwolves, Pacers-Knicks set to clash and SGA wins MVP

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Chris Hine react to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominant Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and make some predictions as to what Minnesota may do differently in Game 2.

Next, Vince asks Chris about his book “Ant: The Incredible Journey of NBA Rising Star Anthony Edwards” and how his upbringing in Atlanta, Georgia has played a massive role in Edwards' career.

Later, Vince and Chris preview the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks series and predict a winner before reflecting on this season’s MVP race.

(1:18) Thunder dominate Timberwolves in second half of Game 1

(9:00) Timberwolves too focused on officiating

(14:44) Game 2 adjustments for Minnesota

(17:28) Chris’ book on Anthony Edwards

(35:08) Pacers vs. Knicks preview

(29:38) Knicks vs Pacers preview

(41:49) Are you surprised Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t succumb to NY pressure?

(43:29) Pacer vs. Knicks series prediction

(47:36) Recapping this season’s MVP race between SGA and Nikola Jokic

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!