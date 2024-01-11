Texas QB Quinn Ewers announces he's returning for 2024 season

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers is coming back to Austin for another season.

The Texas QB announced Thursday that he would return for a third year with the Longhorns and eschew the 2024 NFL draft. Texas won the Big 12 in 2023 and made the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Ewers played in 12 games as the Longhorns went 12-2. He missed two games because of a shoulder injury sustained in a 31-24 win at Houston. Over those 12 games, Ewers was 272-of-394 passing for 22 TDs and threw just six interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns.

Ewers’ best game of the season came in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State. He set a career-high and a Big 12 title game record with 452 yards passing as he was 35-of-46 and threw four touchdowns and an interception. He threw for 318 yards and a score and also rushed for 54 yards in Texas’ 37-31 loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl.