Texas Longhorns coach Sydney Carter has brought high-fashion to the court during March Madness: See her tournament looks

When it comes to fashion, Sydney Carter is in a league of her own. The University of Texas at Austin women's basketball assistant coach and director of player development has become recognized for her bold and unapologetic courtside style. Even through criticism, Carter, a Texas A&M alum and retired WNBA player, continues to express herself through her outfits.

Throughout the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Carter has showcased an array of high fashion looks, including suiting by Thom Browne and a powder-blue ensemble punctuated by thigh-high Gucci boots. Whether she’s coaching or celebrating a Longhorns win, the 34-year-old’s game-day style has continued to garner praise from fans online.

"I'm unapologetically myself every day. And I could care less if anybody thinks that I'm being extra," Carter told Yahoo Life in 2022. "I'm not gonna turn my light off because somebody else is offended or intimidated by the fact that I embrace myself."

The April 4 showdown between the Texas Longhorns and South Carolina Gamecocks marks the first time since 2003 that the Texas team has played in the Final Four. Before both teams compete for a spot in the women's NCAA basketball national championship on April 6 in Tampa, Fla., look back at Coach Carter's 2025 March Madness outfits.

March 22: Texas vs. William & Mary

Carter stepped out in a coordinating sweater set to kick off the tournament. She paired the light-blue turtleneck and pleated miniskirt with denim thigh-high Gucci boots. For finishing touches, Carter added a white leather belt and a tennis necklace.

March 24: Texas vs. Illinois

In a show of Longhorns pride, Carter wore a deep-orange pinstripe suit for the tournament’s second round. The suit shined in its details — wide shoulders, coordinating buttons and a grommeted belt made for edgy accents.

March 29: Texas vs. Tennessee

Designer Thom Browne has emerged as a favorite among celebrities, so it's no surprise Coach Carter is in on the high-fashion trend. For the team's trip to the Sweet 16, she put on a preppy display in a sleek, gray pinstripe suit by the designer that featured a single-breasted jacket, wool shorts and a navy tie. Christian Louboutin loafers rounded out the look.

March 31: Texas vs. TCU

For the Elite Eight matchup, Carter put a spin on classic suiting when wore a rhinestone-encrusted tweed minidress by Nadine Merabi over a white collared shirt. She completed the black-and-white look with a tie and strappy heels.