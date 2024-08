Team USA pulled off one of its most dramatic comebacks in Olympics history, rallying from 15 points down to beat Serbia and advance to the gold-medal game.

Stephen Curry led the Americans with 36 points while Joel Embiid scored 19 points and LeBron James finished with a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Here are the full player stats from the game:

Team USA will now face Victor Wembanyama for the gold on Saturday.