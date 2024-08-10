Team USA beats France for Olympic gold medal: complete player stats, box score

Basketball - Olympics Games Paris 2024: Day 15 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Stephen Curry of United States gestures during Men's Gold Medal Game of Basketball between France and United States on Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo By Manu Reino/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

Stephen Curry's clutch 3-point shooting helped Team USA held off a late rally from France and win the Olympic gold medal in men's basketball.

Curry led the Americans with 24 points — all of them coming on his eight 3-pointers — in the 98-87 victory. Kevin Durant added 15 points and LeBron James totaled 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama did his best to carry France to the near upset with 26 points. France closed within three points in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback thanks to Curry's torrid shooting.

Here are the complete player stats from the gold-medal game:

