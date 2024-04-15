Suns, Grayson Allen reportedly agree to 4-year, $70M contract extension 5 days before playoffs

Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 15: Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns and Grayson Allen are staying together. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski, who spoke to Allen's agents, Allen and the Suns have agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension.

Allen, 28, has jumped around during his six-year career, but broke out in a big way in Phoenix this season. He played in 75 of 82 games, starting 74, both the most of his career. He averaged 33.5 minutes per game, the highest of his career, and he made the most of that playing time, averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds — all career highs. He shot a career-high 49.9% from the field, and his 46.1% three-point percentage wasn't just a career high (by far), it was also the best in the entire league.

This is the first time in Allen's professional career that he's been able to choose where he wants to play. He was drafted by the Utah Jazz 21st overall in 2018, then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019. He spent two seasons there before the Grizzlies traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. The Bucks then traded him to the Suns before the start of the 2023 season, and since then he's looked more comfortable on the floor than ever.

The Suns finished in sixth place in the West with a 49-33 record, the same record as the New Orleans Pelicans. But they held the tiebreak over the Pels, narrowly avoiding a play-in tournament appearance this week. The Suns will kick off their 2024 playoffs on Saturday, April 20 against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.