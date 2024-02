San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII Football: Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks looks on vs Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, NV 2/11/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164496 TK1) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks three days after they lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs and a little over a year after he was hired.

"It just ended up being not the right fit," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during a Wednesday press conference.

This story will be updated.