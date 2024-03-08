Stephen Curry's MRI reportedly shows ankle sprain; Warriors star not expected to miss much time, per reports

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reportedly isn't expected to miss much time after a home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night that saw roll his ankled and limp off the court in the final minutes.

An MRI on his right ankle returned clean on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Fans and the team will reportedly await a timeline on his return based on his progress in the next few days.

There's optimism he will only miss one or two games, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

