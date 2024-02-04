Stephen Curry becomes 3rd player in 2 weeks to score 60 and lose

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the final seconds of their 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry scored 60 points in a game. Unfortunately, as the last two weeks in the NBA have shown, that by no means guarantees a victory.

Despite the former MVP's heroics, the Golden State Warriors lost a 141-134 overtime shootout to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Curry finished the game with 60 points on 22-of-38 shooting and 10-of-23 from 3-point range, plus six rebounds and four assists.

You could have forgiven Warriors fans for thinking they were watching another classic performance from Curry, willing the Warriors to a win despite the defense doing everything it could to stop him from getting a clean look. After trailing for much of the third quarter, Curry pushed the Warriors back into the lead, but was unable to avoid overtime.

The Hawks wound up getting the win via 35 points from Trae Young. It was an entertaining ride.

Stephen Curry and Trae Young are going BACK AND FORTH in this one. pic.twitter.com/BKMnKPXCOT — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) February 4, 2024

Curry joins fellow All-Star reserves Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker in the curious group of players to reach 60 points and still take a loss in the last two weeks. Towns was the first, posting a career-high 62 on Jan. 22 but taking the loss in a gallingly officiated ending.

Then came Booker, who had 62 on Jan. 26 but couldn't lead the Phoenix Suns over the Indiana Pacers.

Curiously, both of those performances had a different player score 70 and, yes, win on the same night: Joel Embiid with 70 before Towns and Luka Doncic with 73 at the same time as Booker. The NBA has seen an unprecedented burst of scoring lately, and you can learn more on why here from Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine.