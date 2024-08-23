Stephen Curry, sporting Olympic gold medal, makes video endorsement of Kamala Harris at DNC

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 4 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: NBA player Steph Curry delivers a video message during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr wasn't the only member of the Golden State Warriors who made his voice heard at the Democratic National Convention.

On the fourth and final day of the proceedings at the United Center in Chicago, Warriors star Stephen Curry checked in with a video expressing his support for vice president Kamala Harris. He did so while wearing the gold medal he won with Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

Curry: That's why I believe that Kamala as president could bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward… It’s a honor to support Kamala so let’s all do our part pic.twitter.com/9aLOGAv27l — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2024

Curry's full comments:

"What's up everybody, Stephen Curry here. I know y'all know I play for the Golden State Warriors, but man, what a great honor it was representing Team USA, going out there and winning that gold medal at the Olympics this summer. And that unity on and off the court reminded us all that together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That's why I believe that Kamala, as president, could bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward. This is about preserving hope and belief in our country, making sure families can be taken care of during their most precious times.

"I got to visit Kamala with my team in the White House last year and I can tell you one thing. I knew then and I definitely know now, the Oval Office suits her well. So in the words of Michelle Obama, do something. Go vote. Be active. Let's show out in November, like never before. It's been an honor for me to represent our country. It's an honor to support Kamala. Let's all do our part, and God bless."

The Curry video came two days after Kerr, his head coach, made a speech in person with a similar message of support for Harris, a Warriors fan, and her running mate Tim Walz. He didn't reference their opponent, former President Donald Trump, until his final line, when he invoked Curry.

Curry's video was part of a lengthy program that included actress Kerry Washington, the reverend Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Liz Warren, and, finally, Harris, who accepted the nomination with a 41-minute speech.

This isn't the first time Curry has spoken about politics, or even his first time appearing at the DNC. He and his wife Ayesha sent in a video to the 2020 DNC endorsing President Joe Biden. He has also discussed getting into politics himself after his playing career.

Curry and the rest of the Warriors visited Biden and Harris at the White House last year, following their victory in the 2022 NBA Finals. They also visited former President Barack Obama after winning the 2015 NBA Finals.

As for their titles in 2017 and 2018, the first year saw Trump publicly pull their invitation, but only after Curry said he wouldn't go to the White House.