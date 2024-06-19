Star Sparks rookie Cameron Brink carried off court with knee injury vs. Sun

Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks warms up before the game Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was carried off the court Tuesday after suffering a knee injury against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks confirmed at halftime that the injury was to her knee and announced that she would not return to the game. They didn't provide further details on the extent of her injury.

The injury happened midway through the first quarter. Brink fell to the court after contact with Sun forward Brionna Jones while driving to the basket. She awkwardly planted her leg and immediately grabbed her left knee when she fell to the court. She struggled to stand up but got to her feet with the help of her teammates.

Cameron Brink was helped off the floor after a hard fall (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/vAiBah0Kod — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2024

She was able to hobble off to the sideline on her own, but was carried off the court by trainers once she reached the bench.

Brink joined the Sparks as the No. 2 pick in April's WNBA draft out of Stanford. Through 14 games before Tuesday, she averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 39.8% from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point distance. She was recently selected as a member of Team USA's 3x3 basketball team for the upcoming Paris Olympics.