Squishmallows, 'Star Wars,' Pokémon, 'Call of Duty': Exclusive sneak peek at Jazwares's SDCC releases

With 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, the toy makers at Jazwares are unveiling a special surprise for Star Wars fans: an exclusive set of vehicles based on concept art from George Lucas's original trilogy-capper.

There will be three Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Storyboard ships available at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

The X-wing and A-wing fighters and TIE Interceptor feature unique shaded coloring and detailing that pay homage to the film original storyboards, allowing fans to recreate the climactic battle pitting Rebels against the Empire's fully operational second Death Star.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Storyboard Series

The 5-inch X-wing includes S-foils that can open into attack position, retractable landing gear, an opening cockpit canopy and a working droid socket, along with a 1-inch pilot and astromech micro figures. The A-wing features similarly adjustable elements and a pilot, while the 3-inch TIE Interceptor has removable wings and a hatch, to insert the pilot. Each vehicle's packaging includes excerpts from the original storyboards and will be available for $19.99 apiece.

The vehicles are just a few of Jazwares's limited-edition offerings at this year's Comic-Con, which will also include a quartet of limited-edition critters from of the hugely popular (and hugely cuddly) Squishmallows as well as a 28-piece set of Pokémon figures and toy incarnations of the brand's key video-game licenses. Here's your exclusive first look at the SDCC lineup, available at the Jazewares booth July 19-23.

Squishmallows

The exclusive Check-In Series Squishmallows features a quartet of popular plushies in special Comic-Con gear: Malcolm the Mushroom (sporting a special blue puffer jacket), Emily the Bat (clad in a purple hoodie), Cam the Cat (all denimed out) and Patty the Pig (in a fuzzy bucket hat variation), each available for $40.

Pokémon

The SDCC exclusive Select First Partner Battle Figure Pack will debut at Comic-Con and only be available afterwards as a direct-to-consumer exclusive. Based on the animated series, this specially packaged set includes 2-inch versions of all 28 First Partner Pokémon plus Pikachu and will be available for $99.99.

Star Wars Krrsantan costume

Following his introduction in The Book of Boba Fett, this reformed Wookiee bounty hunter instantly became a fan favorite. Jazwares has created this $50 Krrsantan inflatable costume, complete with gloves. (Meanwhile, fans seeking the full Krrsantan experience at SDCC can pose for photos ops with the Wookiee throughout the weekend at the Star Wars Pavilion.)

HALO Warthog

The Halo Infinite Warthog (Neon Superfly) is a 4-inch war machine that glows up under blacklight. The truly limited-edition (Jazwares only created 1,000) vehicle will cost $49.99 and comes complete with Spartan Celox figure and DLC code, and garaged in a metallic foil packaging.

Call of Duty

As the venerable franchise turns 20, Jazwares is launching a new line of Call of Duty action figures, including the SDCC exclusive Ghost (Last Breath). This fully articulated, highly detailed 6.5-inch figure features the "Last Breath" skin sported by Lt. Simon "Ghost" Riley in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and comes equipped with swappable hands, radio, vintage .45 pistol and M4A1 assault rifle with magazine. Limited to a production run of 1,000 figures, Ghost will be available at Comic-Con for $39.99.

Fortnite two-pack

This "vending machine" two-pack contains gold-finished versions of fully articulated, heavily armed Beef Boss and Tomatohead nestled inside gold slip case with LED-lit enclosure, all for $39.99.

AEW

The All Elite Wrestling crew is represented at SDCC by Sting, based on his surprise appearance in 2022 at the Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. Includes his signature coffin and baseball bat, this 6-inch collectible will be available for $40.