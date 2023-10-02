Spurs signing Devin Vassell to $146M extension as they turn page to future with Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs Media Day SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 02: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for photographs with teammates Jeremy Sochan #10 and Devin Vassell #24, and Keldon Johnson #3 during San Antonio Media Day at 21 Spurs Lane on October 2, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

After spending several seasons in the tank, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to the future.

The Spurs have agreed with fourth-year wing Devin Vassell on a five-year, $146 million contract extension, Vassell's agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal secures Vassell's place alongside rookie Victor Wembanyama as part of San Antonio's long-term plans to return to championship contention.

The deal is the second extension to lock up San Antonio's core after the Spurs signed forward Keldon Johnson to a four-year $80 million extension last offseason.

Vassell, 23, joined the Spurs as the No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft. He was in the midst of a breakout third season in 2022-23 before a knee injury sidelined him in January. In 38 games last season, he averaged a career-high 18.5 points alongside 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 38.7% on seven 3-point attempts per game.

A 6-5 wing, Vassell projects to start in the backourt alongside point guard Tre Jones. Johnson slots in at small forward while second-year pro Jeremy Sochan is the anticipated starter at power forward after earning Second-Team All-Rookie honors last season.

The lineup, of course, centers around Wembanyama, who joins the Spurs as the most anticipated NBA rookie since LeBron James joined the league in 2003. The 7-4 center joined the Spurs as the No. 1 pick in June's draft.