Sources: Suns assistant Kevin Young to be hired as BYU head coach, replacing Mark Pope

Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young is being hired as the head coach at BYU, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Young fills the vacancy left by Mark Pope, who left BYU to replace John Calipari at Kentucky. Calipari left Kentucky to take the Arkansas job. A Salt Lake City native, Young is returning to Utah after eight season in the NBA.

Per ESPN's Wojnarowski, Young will continue to coach the Suns through the NBA playoffs. The Suns earned the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and will begin their first-round series against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Per the report, Young will start to assemble his BYU staff immediately in order to get recruiting underway.

Young, 42, has spent eight seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA. He coached five seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2016-21 before joining Monty Williams' staff in Phoenix as associate head coach in 2021. He retained his role with the Suns when Frank Vogel took over as head coach this season.