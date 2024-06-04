Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleads guilty to fraud charges, faces up to 33 years in prison

Ippei Mizuhara arrives at federal court SANTA ANA, CA - June 04: Ippei Mizuhara, 39, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, arrives at federal court in Santa Ana, CA on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Mizuhara was expected to plead guilty to charges of stealing nearly $17 million from the Ohtani's bank account to pay off illegal gambling debts. Mizuhara was expected to plead guilty to one federal count each of bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges in a federal court in Santa Anna, California on Tuesday and faces up to 33 years in prison.

Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay of sports betting debts. Per the Associated Press, the bank fraud charge carries a maximum of 30 years in prison. The tax fraud charge carries up to three years in prison.

Mizuhara is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25. He did not speak with reporters as he left the courthouse.

This story will be updated.

