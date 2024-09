Shohei Ohtani is 90% of the way to a 50-homer, 50-steal season, with 13% of the season left to go.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar hit his 45th homer of the season on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, giving him an already unprecedented 45-45 season through his 46 steals. The homer was also his 100th RBI of the season, tying a career high.